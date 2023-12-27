Somali leader’s son faces prison sentence over fatal crash

Somali leader’s son faces prison sentence over fatal crash

ISTANBUL
Somali leader’s son faces prison sentence over fatal crash

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested a sentence of two to six years in prison for Muhammed Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, the son of Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, who caused the death of motorcycle courier Yunus Emre Göçer in Fatih, Istanbul.

In the indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was reported that based on the images in the case file, Forensic Medicine Institute reports, and law enforcement records, the suspect had caused Göçer's death with defective action. Mahmud was asked to be sentenced to imprisonment from two years to six years for "causing death by negligence."

Motorcycle courier Göçer, who was seriously injured in the accident that occurred on Nov. 30, died six days after the accident.

A travel ban was imposed on Mahmud, who was released after being detained within the scope of the investigation. The expert report requested by the prosecutor's office for the fault status of the suspect determined that the driver of the vehicle was "primarily at fault."

The suspect, whose testimony was included in the report, stated that Göçer suddenly braked without signaling and made a right turn with the motorcycle, and that he had also braked but could not stop.

leaders, fatal crash, prison sentence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

    S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

  2. Turkish airstrikes hit 71 PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish airstrikes hit 71 PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  3. ‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan

    ‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan

  4. DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

    DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

  5. Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more months'

    Israel army chief says Gaza war to last 'many more months'
Recommended
Turkish airstrikes hit 71 PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish airstrikes hit 71 PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria
‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan

‘Türkiye will continue to support scientists,’ says Erdoğan
DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener
28 pct of children suffer from hikikomori syndrome

28 pct of children suffer from 'hikikomori' syndrome
Court of Appeals violates constitution in jailed MP case: Top court

Court of Appeals violates constitution in jailed MP case: Top court
MİT strikes nearly 50 facilities of PKK terrorists in Syria

MİT strikes nearly 50 facilities of PKK terrorists in Syria
WORLD S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

S Korea sanctions North’s spy chief for illicit cyber activities

South Korea has sanctioned the head of North Korea's intelligence agency over illicit cyber activities following Pyongyang's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said yesterday.
ECONOMY Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

Budget deficit will be lower than expected: Yılmaz

The central government budget is likely to produce a less-than-expected deficit in 2023, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.