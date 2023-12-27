Somali leader’s son faces prison sentence over fatal crash

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested a sentence of two to six years in prison for Muhammed Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, the son of Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, who caused the death of motorcycle courier Yunus Emre Göçer in Fatih, Istanbul.

In the indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was reported that based on the images in the case file, Forensic Medicine Institute reports, and law enforcement records, the suspect had caused Göçer's death with defective action. Mahmud was asked to be sentenced to imprisonment from two years to six years for "causing death by negligence."

Motorcycle courier Göçer, who was seriously injured in the accident that occurred on Nov. 30, died six days after the accident.

A travel ban was imposed on Mahmud, who was released after being detained within the scope of the investigation. The expert report requested by the prosecutor's office for the fault status of the suspect determined that the driver of the vehicle was "primarily at fault."

The suspect, whose testimony was included in the report, stated that Göçer suddenly braked without signaling and made a right turn with the motorcycle, and that he had also braked but could not stop.