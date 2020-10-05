Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed in Turkey’s eastern Ağrı province, the Interior Ministry announced on Oct. 5.

Two other Turkish security personnel were also wounded in the clash with terrorists while conducting reconnaissance and surveillance activity as part of Operation Yıldırım-3.

The wounded soldiers were transported to a hospital in Ağrı, but despite all medical intervention, one of them could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds, the ministry said.

The ministry also extended its condolences and wished patience to the late soldier’s family.

Operation Yıldırım-3 was launched on Aug. 25 in Ağrı province to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015, when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.



