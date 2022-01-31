Snow fest draws thousands of visitors to Turkey’s northeast

ARTVİN

A snow festival in Turkey’s northeast was attended by thousands of visitors and locals who had a chance to compete with each other with authentic wooden sleds.

The traditional Geçitli Snow Festival, which was held for the sixth time this year in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Artvin’s Ardanuç, attracted many visitors, mostly from the surrounding settlements.

Some of the attendees competed on a makeshift racetrack with 200-year-old authentic wooden sleds, while others played tug-of-war or found themselves dancing in a rhythmic horon circle.

Groups consisting mainly of women and children tried to reach the finish line after trying to pass each other in sack races held on snow whose depth reached nearly a meter following the snowfall.

Prizes were given to the winners of the fun races at the event that continued with concerts and barbeque parties.