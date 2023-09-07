Smugglers use luxury yachts to transport migrants amid increasing raids

Smugglers use luxury yachts to transport migrants amid increasing raids

MUĞLA
Smugglers use luxury yachts to transport migrants amid increasing raids

Security forces recently discovered that human smugglers have begun utilizing luxury yachts as a cover amid the recent spike in the apprehending of illegal migrants.

With increased inspections, Türkiye, one of the nations hosting a sizable number of refugees compared to the rest of the world, has recently stepped up its efforts to combat illegal migration.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has also declared that his ministry will strengthen measures and inspections against unauthorized migration throughout the nation, when the deportation center in Istanbul is put into operation on Oct. 1.

Consequently, depending on the intensity of the controls on the nation's Aegean coasts, human smugglers are altering their trafficking strategies and routes to Europe.

Recently, Coast Guard teams patrolling off the coast of Muğla’s Bodrum stopped a luxury yacht on Aug. 29 on suspicion where 56 illegal immigrants and a human smuggler were caught, local media reported.

During their initial statements, the migrants inside the luxury yacht claimed that they had agreed with the smuggler to head to Italy.

The ship's route to Italy was also confirmed by the Coast Guard.

With the testimony of the captured human smuggler, it was confirmed that human smugglers have been changing their strategies after the successful operations carried out by the Coast Guard, police and gendarmerie teams in the recent period.

In the operations carried out in the last three months, the increase in the number of fishing boats, wooden boats, fiber boats and luxury boats used in human smuggling drew attention.

It was revealed that approximately 80 to 100 migrants are loaded on luxury yachts and wooden boats to be smuggled to European countries.

According to the statements of the refugees caught in the operations, human traffickers charge 2,000 euros per person for travelling to Italy and 500 euros for leaving to Greek islands.

It was also revealed that the smugglers also sell the life buoys they hand out to the migrants on the boats for 10 euros each.

TÜRKIYE ‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’

‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’

    ‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’

  2. Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

    Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

  3. US, Chinese and Russian officials gather at Southeast Asia summit

    US, Chinese and Russian officials gather at Southeast Asia summit

  4. US announces $1 bn to aid Ukraine as Russian strike kills at least 17

    US announces $1 bn to aid Ukraine as Russian strike kills at least 17

  5. Naomi Campbell struts runway in new fashion collab

    Naomi Campbell struts runway in new fashion collab
Recommended
‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’

‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’
Istanbul prosecutor probes art exhibition over obscenity complaint

Istanbul prosecutor probes art exhibition over obscenity complaint
Photographers face new challenge as photo booths spread

Photographers face new challenge as photo booths spread
Red deer relocated to Salda Lake area in conservation effort

Red deer relocated to Salda Lake area in conservation effort
80-year-old man embarks on 3rd university journey

80-year-old man embarks on 3rd university journey
Resigned physicians return to hospitals: Minister

Resigned physicians return to hospitals: Minister
WORLD Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

Mexico likely to get first female president after top parties choose 2 women as candidates

With the selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as the candidate of the country’s ruling party in next June’s election, Mexico will for the first time have time two women from its main political movements competing for the presidency.

ECONOMY Türkiyes brand ‘damaged by defective exports’

Türkiye's brand ‘damaged by defective exports’

Noting that some products exported to various countries are found to be defective, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly warn exporters not to damage the brand of ‘Made in Türkiye’

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.