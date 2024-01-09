Smuggled goods worth billions seized at borders

Mithat Yurdakul - ANKARA

The data for 2023 on the fight against smuggling at border gates and ports have been announced. The total value of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes, tobacco products and alcoholic beverages seized last year amounted to 1.2 billion Turkish Liras resulting in a tax loss of approximately 800 million liras.

Last year, 4.8 million smuggled electronic goods worth 3.2 billion liras, including 58,000 mobile phones, were seized, while 12 tons of drugs worth 5.2 billion liras were confiscated.

According to the information of the Trade Ministry, during the inspections and operations carried out in 2023, approximately 1.15 million packs of smuggled cigarettes worth 46.2 million liras, approximately 1.2 million electronic cigarettes worth 565.5 million liras, 7 million electronic cigarette parts worth 80.4 million liras, 8,670 live animals and 3,924 historical, natural and cultural objects were seized.

In 2023, the total value of seizures of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes, tobacco products and alcoholic beverages reached 1.2 billion liras. Considering that different kinds and types of smuggled tobacco products and alcohol may have different tax rates, it was found that a revenue loss of approximately 800 million liras could occur.

Since the import and domestic sale of smuggled electronic cigarettes is prohibited and there is no tax on electronic cigarettes, these items were not included in the Treasury's potential tax loss.

A significant amount of smuggled fuel was also seized last year. A total of 1.37 million kilograms of fuel was seized in 2023, of which 5,288 kilograms was marine fuel, 1.1 million kilograms was heating oil and the rest was diesel.

Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry has announced that 602.2 million liras of administrative fines were imposed in 2023 within the framework of exorbitant prices and stockpiling inspections in the automotive, real estate and food sectors.

In the statement, the ministry said that 18,780 real estate and legal persons were inspected last year in the framework of the fight against exorbitant prices and stockpiling, and a total of 602.2 million liras in administrative fines were imposed on 2,528 real estate and legal persons who violated the rules.

Administrative fines in the amount of 375.4 million liras were imposed during inspections in the automobile sector, 91.2 million liras were imposed during inspections in the real estate sector, and 135.6 million liras were imposed during inspections of exorbitant prices in the food sector.

Speaking at the opening of the headquarters of the Young Businessmen's Association of Türkiye (TÜGİAD) in Istanbul, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Jan. 8 that as his ministry is working hard to fight those who engage in unfair trade.

"Our hand is on the market,” he said.

“At this point, if we see a gap or an unfair, exorbitant practice, stockpiling in any sector in any field, we inspect it through our inspection teams. If there is a legal deficiency, we immediately make the necessary arrangements.”