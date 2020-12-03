Smuggled African cat caught in Turkey’s Sakarya province

SAKARYA

The local gendarmerie caught the smuggling of a “Savannah” breed African wildcat in the northwestern province of Sakarya during an operation over the animal smugglers conducted on Dec. 1.

After getting the information that a smuggler has brought an exotic cat to Sakaraya’s Sapanca district, the gendarmerie raided the place. They have delivered the African wildcat safely to the Darıca Zoo for medical check-ups.

According to the officials, the “Savannah” wildcat breeds can be sold in the black market for between 70,000 and 150,000 Turkish Liras ($8,900-19,000).

An investigation is ongoing to find out how the cat was brought into the country.

Nil Can Açıkgüz, the head of the Darıca Zoo, has said that after the medical checks are over, the cat will be put in quarantine.

On completion of the necessary procedures, the cat will be transferred to a shelter or another zoo.

A “Savannah” cat is the largest of the cat breeds, which is a cross between a domestic Siamese cat and an African serval cat known for their medium size and large ears. This hybrid cat breed is known for its spotted coat like that of a cheetah and characteristics derived from African serval cats, including color variations like that of rosettes, marble, snow, lilac and other diluted shades.