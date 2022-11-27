Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

BRISBANE
Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.The 29-year-old was back on home soil after three COVID-impacted years away, with his presence helping draw the biggest galleries to the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane since the 1980s.

He didn’t disappoint the fans, firing a final round 68 to end on 14-under 270, seeing off the challenge of Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune (65) and Australian Jason Scrivener (67) who both tied for second at the DP World Tour-sanctioned event.

“It’s awesome mate, I really didn’t think I had it in me this week to be honest,” said Smith.

“The start of the week was a little bit scratchy, but my game got better and better as the week went on other than the front nine today.”

Smith defected to the Saudi-backed LIV circuit and is banned from playing on the U.S. PGA Tour, but is allowed to tee off in DP World Tour events in his homeland as a full member of the PGA Tour of Australasia.

His defection to LIV in September came after a breakthrough year with three U.S. PGA Tour victories, including the 150th Open at St. Andrews in July, then one on the breakaway tour in Chicago.

Former Masters champion Adam Scott ended tied 28th, despite having Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie Steve Williams on the bag

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Minister Akar checks troops on Iraqi border

Minister Akar checks troops on Iraqi border
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

    Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

  2. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

  3. Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo

    Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo

  4. Ankara asks Beijing to explain deadly fire in Xinjiang

    Ankara asks Beijing to explain deadly fire in Xinjiang

  5. EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead

    EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
Recommended
James shines as Lakers beat Spurs again

James shines as Lakers beat Spurs again
After latest milestone, Ronaldo eyes World Cup glory

After latest milestone, Ronaldo eyes World Cup glory
World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1
Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief
England launches bid with eye on World Cup glory

England launches bid with eye on World Cup glory
Holder France rocked as injury rules out Benzema

Holder France rocked as injury rules out Benzema
WORLD Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia on Sunday after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting.

ECONOMY BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

German automaker BMW has said it plans to invest more than two billion euros ($2.1 billion) at its under-construction Hungarian factory, and is building an electric battery assembly plant on site.    

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.