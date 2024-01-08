Smashing Pumpkins calling all guitar heroes

Smashing Pumpkins calling all guitar heroes

CHICAGO
Smashing Pumpkins calling all guitar heroes

The Smashing Pumpkins, the influential alt rockers who achieved 1990s fame with hits including "Cherub Rock" and "Tonight, Tonight" are seeking an additional guitarist and welcoming resumes.

"The application process is open to anyone who might be interested," the band wrote on X on Jan. 5, inviting potential candidates to send their CVs and "related material."

Jeff Schroeder had played with the band's most recent iteration from 2007 until 2023, when he announced his departure.

Originally formed in the late 1980s in Chicago, The Smashing Pumpkins gained acclaim for their brand of metal fused with dreamier pop sounds, catapulting to commercial success and becoming a Gen X touchstone band until their breakup in 2000.

Founding member, primary songwriter and front man Billy Corgan rebooted the band in 2006.

Along with Corgan two of the original members, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, rejoined over the past decade.

And now, with the departure of Schroeder, the rockers are looking to round out their sound with a fourth ahead of a European tour with Weezer set to launch June 7 in Birmingham, England.

Later in the summer they will join the Saviors stadium tour with Green Day, Rancid and Linda Lindas, which is slated to begin July 29.

applications ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission
LATEST NEWS

  1. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  2. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  3. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

  4. Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

    Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

  5. China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

    China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain
Recommended
Oppenheimer tops Golden Globes

'Oppenheimer' tops Golden Globes
German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash
Signal from caretta Tuba lost

Signal from caretta 'Tuba' lost
Amsterdam fashion library takes aim at clothes waste

Amsterdam 'fashion library' takes aim at clothes waste
Greece unveils palace after 16-year restoration

Greece unveils palace after 16-year restoration
Britney Spears shoots down album rumors

Britney Spears shoots down album rumors
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.