Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital

  • January 28 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Following a wave of cold weather and snow that blanketed swathes of the Turkish capital, an event in the city’s Çubuk district has brought hundreds, in particular families with children, who wanted to enjoy the snow with various activities together.

At the Sled Festival, which was held for the first time with the organization of the district municipality, families raced down the slopes around Çubuk-2 Dam with sleds, while others ate pickles, played tug-of-war and took part in snowman-making competitions.

Prizes were given to the winners after the fun competitions.

“The snow we are longing for and have been waiting for has been falling for a week. We wanted to turn this into an opportunity and let our children have a good time during the break. That’s why we organize a sledding event here,” said Çubuk Mayor Baki Demirtaş following the event.

Snow depth reached 30 centimeters in some parts of Çubuk following the heavy snowfall.

Ankara,

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Pentagon officials on Jan. 27 to undertake reforms to reduce the number of civilian deaths from military strikes after multiple unjustified fatal incidents.
