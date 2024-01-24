Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

ANKARA
Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

A commemoration ceremony was held for journalist Uğur Mumcu on Jan. 24 to mark the 31st anniversary of his death in a bomb attack, with unanswered questions still lingering over his murder.

An influential journalist, researcher and writer, Mumcu was killed in the capital Ankara in 1993. A bomb was planted under his car, which was parked in front of his house and exploded when he started the engine.

Hundreds of people including politicians, journalists and his family members gathered at the ceremony on the street that was named after him following the assassination.

The crowd laid flowers to the memorial and lit candles in the street with placards reading “We will not forget.” The memorial also featured a minute’s silence in memory of the journalist.

Mumcu’s widow, Güldal Mumcu, as well as his children Özge Mumcu and Özgür Mumcu, were present at the ceremony along with the crowd.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also attended the ceremony.

Another commemoration ceremony took place in front of Mumcu's house in the Ayvalık district of the Aegean city of Balıkesir. During the ceremony, poems written by the journalist were also recited.

As a prominent writer for the daily Cumhuriyet, he investigated controversial issues, such as the PKK terrorist organization and Islamist fundamentalists, for which he had received many death threats.

Though many claims have been put forward about his death, none were able to be proved, and the journalist’s death remains unsolved to this day.

Apart from his identities as a writer, journalist and a researcher, Mumcu was an avowed secularist, a faithful pursuer of modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s reforms and revolutions, a strong figure against imperialism and a defender of human rights.

slain,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

    Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

  2. Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

    Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

  3. Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

    Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

  4. Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

    Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

  5. Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes

    Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes
Recommended
Türkiye repeats its call for diplomatic solution to Israel-Palestine question

Türkiye repeats its call for diplomatic solution to Israel-Palestine question
Türkiyes first astronaut conducts gene experiment in space

Türkiye's first astronaut conducts gene experiment in space
Turkish Parliament approves Swedens NATO bid

Turkish Parliament approves Sweden's NATO bid
Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts

Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts
New case filed against Thodex founder

New case filed against Thodex founder
Pediatrics faces decline as violence, compulsory service deter doctors

Pediatrics faces decline as violence, compulsory service deter doctors
WORLD Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, with an official ceremony upon the Iranian leader’s arrival in the capital Ankara on Jan. 24 for twice-delayed talks trying to halt the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".