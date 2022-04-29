Size of Turkish gaming industry reaches $1.2 bln

  • April 29 2022 07:00:00

Size of Turkish gaming industry reaches $1.2 bln

ISTANBUL
Size of Turkish gaming industry reaches $1.2 bln

The size of the fast-developing gaming industry in Turkey has reached $1.2 billion in 2021, a recent study has shown.

Nearly a half of revenues -$620 million- came from mobile games last year, rising from $450 million in the previous year, said the Turkey Gaming Industry 2021 report.

Total investments in startups stood at $1.1 billion, while the share of the gaming sector was $266 mln.

The number of players increased from 36 million in 2020 to 41 million.

Some 78 percent of the country’s adult population play mobile games of those 52 percent are male and 48 percent are female, according to the report.

Among the mobile players, 28 percent of them are aged between 10 and 20, while 44 percent are aged between 21 and 35. Those aged between 36 and 50 account for 29 percent of all mobile players.

Some 46 percent play mobile games more than 10 hours on average in a week, while 10 percent play between 9 to 10 hours.
There were more than 2,600 Turkish publishers among 158,000 game publishers on Google Play.

Turkish publishers offer around 8,900 games on the platform, where a total of 425,000 games are available.

Turkey ranked 18th in the world in terms of the revenue the gaming industry generated, unchanged from the previous year.

Turkey aims to increase its share in the global $150 billion gaming sector from $1 billion to $10 billion in five years, the Technology Development Zone (Bilişim Vadisi) General Manager Ahmet Serdar İbriahimcioğlu said in January.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit

Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

    Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

  3. Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

    Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

  4. EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

    EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey
Recommended
Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties
UN chief calls Erdoğan to give update about Putin talks

UN chief calls Erdoğan to give update about Putin talks
Turkey still hopeful of truce between Russia, Ukraine despite difficulties: Akar

Turkey still hopeful of truce between Russia, Ukraine despite difficulties: Akar 
Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan

Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan
Black Sea should be away from competition: Defense minister

Black Sea should be away from competition: Defense minister
Erdoğan meets Guterres for talks on Ukrainian war

Erdoğan meets Guterres for talks on Ukrainian war
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will be lower than expected at 1.8 percent this year due to the war in Ukraine, a UN body has said. 

SPORTS Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College basketball team weathered another valiant fightback from Unahotels Reggio Emilia to claim the FIBA Europe Cup title with a 90-74 second leg victory on the night of April 27.