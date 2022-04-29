Size of Turkish gaming industry reaches $1.2 bln

ISTANBUL

The size of the fast-developing gaming industry in Turkey has reached $1.2 billion in 2021, a recent study has shown.

Nearly a half of revenues -$620 million- came from mobile games last year, rising from $450 million in the previous year, said the Turkey Gaming Industry 2021 report.

Total investments in startups stood at $1.1 billion, while the share of the gaming sector was $266 mln.

The number of players increased from 36 million in 2020 to 41 million.

Some 78 percent of the country’s adult population play mobile games of those 52 percent are male and 48 percent are female, according to the report.

Among the mobile players, 28 percent of them are aged between 10 and 20, while 44 percent are aged between 21 and 35. Those aged between 36 and 50 account for 29 percent of all mobile players.

Some 46 percent play mobile games more than 10 hours on average in a week, while 10 percent play between 9 to 10 hours.

There were more than 2,600 Turkish publishers among 158,000 game publishers on Google Play.

Turkish publishers offer around 8,900 games on the platform, where a total of 425,000 games are available.

Turkey ranked 18th in the world in terms of the revenue the gaming industry generated, unchanged from the previous year.

Turkey aims to increase its share in the global $150 billion gaming sector from $1 billion to $10 billion in five years, the Technology Development Zone (Bilişim Vadisi) General Manager Ahmet Serdar İbriahimcioğlu said in January.