Six terrorists neutralized: Ministry

  • June 30 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Six PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the regions of the Operation Claw-Lock and Operation Claw-Tiger, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

Posting a tweet about the latest operations against the terror organization, the ministry said, “Six terrorists neutralized.”

“No stop, no tiredness. Fight continues,” the ministry noted.

The joint Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger operations were a cross-border military op in northern Iraq’s Qandil Mountains, the Sinjar district, and Makhmur province with the main combat phase conducted between June 15, 2020, and Sept. 5, 2020.

Operation Claw-Lock is an ongoing military operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq that started on April 18. The operation is taking place in the Duhok Governorate.

