Six desecrating Turkish flag detained in Jarabulus

  • August 14 2022 15:13:00

JARABULUS
Six people, who tried to desecrate a Turkish flag during demonstrations against Türkiye in the northern Syrian province of Jarabulus, have been detained, İhlas News Agency has reported.

According to the report, “provocateurs” caused an uprising in the city on Aug. 11 and tried to take a Turkish flag down, following statements by Türkiye’s top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

After the protests, Turkish and Syrian military officials started an investigation about those involved in the attack on the flag, the agency said.

Following extensive searches, six people, only identified by the initials, A.K., A.M., A.E.A., A.E.S., F.E.M. and M.E.C., were detained.

The agency did not report more about the identities of the detainees or how and when the operation was conducted.

Officials only said a brief statement will be made “soon.”

Ankara, on Aug. 12, made a new statement about Çavuşoğlu’s statements regarding the Syrian regime.

Türkiye has been the country that has made the most effort to find a solution to the crisis in Syria in line with the legitimate expectations of the people since the beginning of the Syrian conflict and continues to work in this bid, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said.

In this context, Türkiye played a leading role in maintaining the ceasefire on the ground and establishing the Constitutional Committee through the Astana and Geneva processes and gave full support to the opposition and the Negotiation Committee in the political process said Bilgiç in a written statement on Aug. 12.

Currently, this process is not progressing due to the “dragging” of the regime, said the statement noting that Çavuşoğlu’s statement on Aug. 11 “also pointed to this.”

Türkiye, which provides temporary protection to millions of Syrians, continues to actively contribute to the efforts to prepare suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees and to find a solution to the conflict in accordance with the roadmap outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, the statement noted.

Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the international community, will continue to make a strong contribution to the efforts to find a permanent solution to this conflict in line with the expectations of the Syrian people, said the spokesperson.

Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco yesterday unveiled record profits of $48.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, after Russia’s war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic surge in demand sent crude prices soaring.
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records, the only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Aug. 13 was that he got so quick so fast.