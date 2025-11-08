Six dead in perfume warehouse blaze in northwestern Türkiye

ISTANBUL
A blaze erupted at a perfume warehouse in northwestern province of Kocaeli early Saturday, killing six people and injuring one, the regional governor said.

The fire in Dilovası was brought under control by firefighters, rescue teams and municipal staff, Ilhami Aktaş told private media channel TRT Haber.

"Six of our citizens have unfortunately lost their lives," Aktaş said, adding that one person was "currently hospitalised".

Media reports earlier said two people had been injured.

Two storeys of the building used as a depot were destroyed in the fire, images aired by the Turkish NTV channel showed. The origins of the fire were still unclear.

Located around 70 kilometres (43 miles) from Istanbul, Dilovasi is an industrial town hosting numerous depots and factories.

