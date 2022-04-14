Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

  • April 14 2022 14:07:33

Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

ANKARA
Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

Turkey remains cautiously optimist about a truce between Ukraine and Russia while urging that the situation in the field may become worse and more complicated in case the war prolongs, according to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“Ceasefire efforts will be more difficult if there are new attacks in the Donbas region,” the minister said, speaking to broadcaster NTV on April 14.

The attacks on Bucha town of Ukraine negatively affected the ongoing negotiations, Çavuşoğlu said.

“The inhumane images from regions such as Bucha and Irpin, which we also condemned, changed the atmosphere. It created a negative atmosphere on the Ukrainian side. There were different statements of the Russian Federation regarding this, but ultimately this negatively affected the negotiation process,” Çavuşoğlu stated.

Emphasizing that the longer the problem lasts, the more difficult finding a solution will become, Çavuşoğlu said, “Despite all the difficulties, there is a possibility of a ceasefire.”

The parties of the warring sides display a more positive approach at talks with Turkey regarding the peace negotiations, compared to their public statements, Çavuşoğlu added.

Turkey is still continuing its efforts to bring Russian and Ukrainian leaders together, and recently Turkish and Ukrainian delegations had an online meeting to discuss the developments, Çavuşoğlu stated.

Asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said: “Intensive negotiations continue between the two delegations. The meeting depends on Putin’s yes.”

Elaborating on the evacuation of civilians from Ukraine, the minister said less than 30 Turkish citizens remained in Mariupol city.

Turkey would comply with the sanctions of the United Nations, he said, adding, “Turkey is acting in accordance with international law. We will maintain our balanced stance.”

Elaborating on the relations between Turkey and the United States, the minister welcomed a letter by the U.S. State Department to the Congress endorsing the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

“We attach importance to the letter in a positive way. Congress needs to be persuaded. It is the Biden administration that will convince the Congress,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu noted that Washington invited him to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 18.

Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

    Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

  2. Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

    Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

  3. Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

    Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

  4. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  5. Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere

    Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere
Recommended
CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case

CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case
More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister

More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister
Turkey to renew all election boards until July’s first week

Turkey to renew all election boards until July’s first week
Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey
Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east in mid-April

Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east in mid-April
Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere

Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere
WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi rose to 133 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected mote, the Central Bank of Turkey has kept the its the policy rate – one-week repo rate- unchanged at 14 percent on April 14. 
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.