Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

TEL AVIV

Iran fired a fresh salvo of missiles at Israel on Friday, state television reported, on the eighth day of the war between the two foes.

A news anchor described "images in the sky over the occupied territories (Israel) of Iranian missiles arriving", as the channel broadcast the footage with military music playing in the background.

The Israeli army said on Friday sirens had sounded across the country after missiles were fired from Iran.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the army said in a statement.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported two people injured by shrapnel on Friday, including a 16-year-old in serious condition, after the latest barrage of missiles fired from Iran.

"MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and are taking a 16-year-old boy to the hospital in serious condition, with shrapnel in his upper body, and a 54-year-old man in moderate condition with a shrapnel injury to his lower limbs," the MDA said in a statement, without specifying their location.

Israeli defense minister on June 20 called for mass evacuation of Tehran amid exchange of strikes, as Iranian missile strikes hit tech park housing Microsoft office in southern Israel.

In a statement following a security assessment meeting, Defense Minister Israel Katz said he instructed the army to escalate attacks on “symbols of the regime,” including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force.

“We must strike all symbols of government and mechanisms of repression, as well as scientists and facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program,” he added.

“The population of Tehran, the capital of Iran, should be evacuated en masse,” he added.

Israel's military on June 20 struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a center for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," in the eighth day of war between the two foes.

Iran also directly struck targets in southern Israel, including a technology Center, a Microsoft office and military infrastructure, wounding at least seven Israelis.

One of the main targets was the Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park, which reportedly houses active military and cyber facilities.

Earlier, Iran struck southern Israel in a new round of missile attacks. Iranian media reported that the strikes targeted Israel’s Nevatim Air Base in the Negev Desert.

Meanwhile, thousands of people joined a protest against Israel in the Iranian capital and other cities after weekly prayers, chanting slogans in support of their leaders, according to state television.

"I will sacrifice my life for my leader," read a protester's banner, a reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In neighboring Iraq, thousands of supporters of powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr also rallied in Baghdad and other cities against the war, AFP correspondents said.