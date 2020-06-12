Singers take over Vienna peep show

  • June 12 2020 10:13:11

Singers take over Vienna peep show

VIENNA-Agence France-Presse
Singers take over Vienna peep show

At a Vienna peep show, all the usual trappings are in evidence -- from mirrors and red velvet to soft lighting -- but coronavirus has led to a change of act.

Artists tired of performing on the internet have moved in and can sing to a live, if ephemeral, audience that now just pays for a few minutes’ music at a time.

On June 10, 150 people sipped beers while they waited their turn to amble down halls plastered with posters of naked women in suggestive poses.

"We were surprised ourselves by the positive reaction from the artists and the public," said Stefan Strahammer, one of the organisers.

"At first, when we emailed the peep show owner, he didn’t take us too seriously but he was very enthusiastic and supportive and gave us the space for free," he told AFP.

Only 17 people enter at a time owing to health restrictions and they stay for 15 minutes, enough for three or four songs, paying what they like.

"I think it’s a little bit strange to go to a peep show because I’ve never been to a peep show in my life," said Annelise Seidl, who is in her forties.

"That’s a first. It’s a good project for the sex workers who are going to get donations," she said.

Voodoo Jurgens, who is well known on the local music circuit, helped wrap up the shows on June 10.

He sat on the turning set in a disco suit with his guitar, and like the others would give 20 percent of whatever he earns to an association that supports sex workers.

The sex trade is legal in Austria, but the city’s numerous brothels have closed to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Already in a precarious position, sex workers now find themselves even worse off.

"They are pushed more and more to the fringes and this project is a good way to shine a light on them," said Jürgens, before slipping on a pair of rabbit ears to begin his show.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

  5. Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole

    Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole
Recommended
Pandemic shuts Earth’s eyes on the skies

Pandemic shuts Earth’s eyes on the skies
Villagers in Central Anatolia live in ‘fear of lion’

Villagers in Central Anatolia live in ‘fear of lion’
Coachella music fest canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

Coachella music fest canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

Thai elephants mass migration to village brings new stress

Thai elephants' mass migration to village brings new stress

Turkish film wins big at French festival

Turkish film wins big at French festival
City of gladiators’ ready for visitors

'City of gladiators’ ready for visitors
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account posts $5.06 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account balance posted a $5.06 billion gap in April, widening from a $469 million deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 12.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.