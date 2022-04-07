Singer Ed Sheeran wins ’Shape of You’ copyright dispute

  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

Singer Ed Sheeran wins ’Shape of You’ copyright dispute

LONDON 
Singer Ed Sheeran wins ’Shape of You’ copyright dispute

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on April 6 won his copyright trial at London’s High Court after a judge ruled that his hit song “Shape of You” did not lift musical phrases from another track.

Judge Antony Zacaroli said that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from British grime track, “Oh Why,” when writing the worldwide smash hit.

“Shape of You,” released in 2017, remains the most-streamed song ever on Spotify, with more than three billion streams.

It won Sheeran, 31, a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. He, along with several others, has a writing credit on the track.

But two other songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, alleged that the song had musical similarities to one they wrote called “Oh Why,” performed under Chokri’s stage-name Sami Switch.

Judge Zacaroli ruled that “there are obvious similarities” between hooks in the two songs, but that there were also “important differences.”

While both hooks drew from the minor pentatonic scale, “there are countless songs in the pop, rock, folk and blues genres where the melody is drawn exclusively” from the same scale, he said.

Zacaroli also said that the two phrases “play very different roles in their respective songs.”

The claimants hook “is the central part of the song” whereas in Sheeran’s hit, it is “something catchy to fill the bar before each repeated phrase ’I’m in love with your body’.”

Sheeran attended court during the 11-day trial, bursting into song and humming musical scales and melodies as he was questioned over how the song was written.

The singer denied he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters and told court he “always tried to be completely fair” in crediting contributors.

WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

    Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  5. Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

    Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha
Recommended
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
Mark Wahlberg piles on the pounds as boxer-turned-priest

Mark Wahlberg piles on the pounds as boxer-turned-priest
Is Picasso being cancelled

Is Picasso being cancelled?
Darwin notebooks return to UK library

Darwin notebooks return to UK library
VR exhibition at Museum Gazhane

VR exhibition at Museum Gazhane
Selena Gomez stays off Internet for four years

Selena Gomez stays off Internet for four years
WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.