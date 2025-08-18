Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July

Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July

SINGAPORE
Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports slipped 4.6 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, as shipments to the United States plunged by more than 40 percent.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is heavily reliant on international trade and is vulnerable to any global slowdown induced by the tariffs, even if Singapore only faces a baseline 10 percent levy from U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Aug. 6, Trump announced threatened levies of up to 250 percent on pharmaceutical imports.

The 42.7 percent July contraction in main exports to the U.S., Singapore's biggest market, was largely caused by a 93.5 percent decline in pharmaceutical shipments, the government body Enterprise Singapore said yesterday.

Meanwhile, exports of specialised machinery dropped 45.8 percent and food preparations were down 48.8 percent.

Non-oil domestic shipments to China and Indonesia also declined in July, but grew to the EU, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

The city-state last week raised its 2025 economic growth forecast, but warned the outlook for the rest of the year remains clouded by global uncertainty, in part due to U.S. tariffs.

The Trade Ministry lifted its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 percent from an earlier range of 0-2 percent.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Aug. 17 said that he took "little comfort" from the 10 percent baseline tariff rate the U.S. imposed on Singapore.

"Because no one knows if, or when, the U.S. might raise the baseline, or set higher tariffs on specific industries like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  2. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  3. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  4. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

  5. Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

    Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel is preparing to mobilize around 60,000 reservists for an upcoming offensive in Gaza City, as Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 20 approved military’s operational plans for the conquest of Gaza City, according to sources.
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿