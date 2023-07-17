Şimşek to meet Yellen at G20 ministers’ summit

ANKARA
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is expected to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers’ summit in India.

Şimşek will be accompanied by Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

The Şimşek-Yellen meeting comes shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

During the meeting, Biden told Erdoğan that there is a potential for the two countries to boost the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion, the local media reported.

Şimşek and Yellen are expected to discuss steps to be taken to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two NATO allies.

The next key event for the two countries’ business circles will be the 13th Türkiye Investment Conference, which will take place in New York on Sept. 19.

Şimşek is expected to attend the event, Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) Chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ said last week.

This will be a road show for Türkiye’s new economy program, Yalçındağ said.

The event in New York will bring Turkish and American investors together.

One day later, on Sept. 20, Erdoğan will meet with the chief executives of 25 companies on the Fortune 100 list.

Before that Erdoğan, to be accompanied by Şimşek, will embark on a tour of Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar this month.

Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) said on July 14 that it would organize business forums in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on the occasion of Erdoğan’s visits to those countries.

The Saudi Arabia-Türkiye Business Forum is scheduled for July 17 in Jeddah, the Qatar-Türkiye Business Forum will be held in Doha on July 18, and the UAE-Türkiye Business Forum will take place on July 19 in Abu Dhabi, DEİK said.

