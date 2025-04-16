‘No tolerance for financial misuse,’ Şimşek warns crypto firms

‘No tolerance for financial misuse,’ Şimşek warns crypto firms

ANKARA
‘No tolerance for financial misuse,’ Şimşek warns crypto firms

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Wednesday issued a strong warning to cryptocurrency service providers and payment institutions, emphasizing that the country will not allow its financial system to be abused for illicit activities.

Şimşek detailed recent regulatory steps taken by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), including new compliance requirements that went into effect following a decree published in the Official Gazette on December 25, 2024.

“We are determined to align Türkiye’s financial system with international standards,” Şimşek said. “We will not give those seeking to abuse our financial system any room to operate.”

The minister reminded that financial institutions had already been warned against facilitating the sharing of personal and financial data with illegal betting sites. Now, with the new phased regulations, crypto service providers and payment companies will face serious penalties for non-compliance.

The updated framework brings crypto service providers under the same MASAK obligations as banks, brokerage firms, and insurance companies.

“These new rules will strengthen the reliability and transparency of our financial system,” Şimşek noted, adding that the new measures have been shared with sector stakeholders via banking, participation banking, and capital markets associations.

Under the regulation, crypto platforms must implement compliance programs, appoint compliance officers, and establish mechanisms for risk management and transaction monitoring. They must also register with the e-notification system and apply strict “Know Your Customer” (KYC) measures.

Initial transactions must now be carried out through banks, and any crypto transfer lacking sufficient information — as required by the international “travel rule” — will be blocked.

Şimşek also highlighted concerns about privacy-focused cryptocurrencies often used in illicit activity. MASAK is introducing tighter customer acceptance protocols for platforms dealing in such assets.

“Platforms that facilitate anonymous crypto trades are now subject to stricter controls,” he said.

Additionally, stablecoins — which MASAK has identified as frequently used in money laundering and terrorism financing — are now under close monitoring. “MASAK will soon introduce further regulation in this area,” Şimşek confirmed.

The new MASAK rules extend to payment institutions as well. Simplified customer onboarding is no longer allowed, and both virtual and physical point-of-sale (POS) terminals will be monitored to ensure they are being used appropriately.

“We’re closely watching payment institutions, especially regarding illegal betting and fraud-related money laundering,” Şimşek said.

He concluded by reiterating that the new framework marks a major shift in Türkiye’s efforts to combat financial crime and enhance the integrity of its rapidly evolving digital finance ecosystem.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

    UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

  2. Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

    Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

  3. Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

    Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

  4. Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

    Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

  5. Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace

    Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace
Recommended
Italys Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump
Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace

Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace
Jewelry exports soar 72 pct, UAE top buyer in first quarter

Jewelry exports soar 72 pct, UAE top buyer in first quarter
Türkiye has potential to draw 3 million cruise passengers

Türkiye has potential to draw 3 million cruise passengers
Lyft to enter European market by acquiring German Freenow

Lyft to enter European market by acquiring German Freenow
Egypts revenue from the Suez Canal plunged sharply in 2024

Egypt's revenue from the Suez Canal plunged sharply in 2024
Demand for critical minerals used in clean tech to triple by 2040

Demand for critical minerals used in clean tech to triple by 2040
WORLD UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi met the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami, on Thursday ahead of a fresh round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.
ECONOMY Italys Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with Donald Trump Thursday in Washington, hoping a personal charm offensive can help convince the U.S. president to cut a more favourable deal on EU tariffs.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿