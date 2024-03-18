Short-term external debt stock at $175 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock declined by 0.2 percent from the end of 2023 to stand at $174.9 billion at the end of January, the official data showed on March 18.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 2.2 percent to $69.9 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 2.7 percent to $58.8 billion, said the Central Bank.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 5 percent within the same period to $13.2 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents [except banking sector] within residents banks decreased by 2.3 percent, recording $19.5 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $20.4 billion decreasing by 1.4 percent,” said the bank.

Non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 10.8 percent to $16.8 billion as of January.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 3.4 percent to $35.7 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 1.4 percent to $93.1 billion compared to the end of 2023.

As of the end of January, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 50.5 percent U.S. dollars, 22.5 percent euro, 10.8 percent lira and 16.2 percent other currencies, according to the Central Bank.