Short-term external debt at $153 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $153.1 billion at the end of February, indicating an increase of 3.1 percent compared to the end of 2022, according to data from the Central Bank.

“In this period, banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 4 percent to $63.4 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock rose by 2.2 percent to $55.9 billion,” the bank said in a statement on April 14.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad amounted to $10.8 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents -except banking sector- within resident banks decreased by 0.2 percent from the end of 2022 to amount to $20.2 billion, and FX deposits of non-resident banks stood at $16.4 billion decreasing by 2.6 percent.

In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 22.1 percent and recorded $16.1 billion,” the bank said.

“From the borrowers’ side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 9.5 percent to $31.6 billion and the short-term debt of private sector increased by 1 percent to $87.7 billion compared to the end of 2022.”

As of end of February, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 44.5 percent U.S. dollars, 25.5 percent euro, 11.8 percent lira and 18.2 percent other currencies.

The short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less regarding of the original maturity was $196.3 billion, of which $ 17.2 billion belonged to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad.