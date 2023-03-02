Short film ‘The Moisture’ Türkiye’s Oscar entry in 2024

ISTANBUL

Turan Haste’s short film “Rutubet” (Moisture), which was selected as the Best Short Film at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in the U.S., got the chance to be nominated for the “Best Short Film” category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The short film, which made its U.S. premiere at the International Short Film Competition at the 35th Santa Barbara Film Festival, held from Feb. 8 to 18 this year, competed against 29 films in the category of fiction and won the Bruce Corwin Award.

With this award, which has an Oscar Qualification certificate, “Rutubet” has become one of the short films to be presented to the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 96th Academy Awards next year.

Written and produced by M. Furkan Daşbilek, “Rutubet” had its world premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival last year, and this year it also won the Best Director award at the International Short Film Competition of the 13th Baku Short Film Festival.

The film, which was screened for the first time in Türkiye at the 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, won the Best Actor Award at the İzmir Short Film Festival.

The film, produced by Cinemans, RemoFilms and Creative Production, with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, General Directorate of Cinema, and co-production of TRT 12 Punto. Mücahit Koçak, Okan Selvi, Muhammed Mayda, Elif Eylül Yeşilyurt, Baran Salman and Türkyılmaz Sarıkaya star in the film.