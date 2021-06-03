Shelter feeds over 70 bears with special program

  • June 03 2021 07:00:00

Shelter feeds over 70 bears with special program

BURSA
Shelter feeds over 70 bears with special program

The Ovakorusu Bear Shelter, established in 1994 in the northwestern province of Bursa, has implemented a special program to take of the nutritional needs of 72 bears under its protection.

According to their age and weight, bears are provided with appropriate nutrition requirements that include mostly fresh fruits, kibbles and bread in summers.

Two veterinarians, five personnel, one construction technician and one electrician work in the shelter.

The youngest guest of the shelter is only five months old. The oldest bear is “Brütüs,” a 37-year-old wild bear named after Marcus Junius Brutus, the Roman politician, orator and one of the most famous of the assassins of Julius Caesar.

“The baby bears are fed with mixtures of milk, vitamins, eggs and honey,” an official told Demirören News Agency on June 1.

According to the official, chicken legs, carrots and turnips are some of the favorite meals of adult bears.

Turkey, nature,

ARTS & LIFE Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

  2. İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

    İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

  3. NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

    NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

  4. Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

    Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

  5. Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected

    Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected
Recommended
Versus Art Project presents SABO’s ‘Time Machine’ exhibition

Versus Art Project presents SABO’s ‘Time Machine’ exhibition 
Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
Movie theaters readying for Oscar-winning films

Movie theaters readying for Oscar-winning films 
Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected

Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected
Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end
Oldest painting of Alevi dervish up for auction

Oldest painting of Alevi dervish up for auction
WORLD Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, has been elected president, a largely ceremonial role.
ECONOMY Businesses urge ‘turning white page’ in Ankara-Washington relations

Businesses urge ‘turning white page’ in Ankara-Washington relations

A group of Turkish and American businesses has sent a joint letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, ahead of the two’s meeting on June 14.
SPORTS 20 competed in Turkey’s first women motor speedway championship

20 competed in Turkey’s first women motor speedway championship

In Turkey’s first motor speedway championship for women organized between May 29 and 30 in the western province of İzmir, 20 female motorcycle racers competed on the tracks.