Shelter feeds over 70 bears with special program

BURSA

The Ovakorusu Bear Shelter, established in 1994 in the northwestern province of Bursa, has implemented a special program to take of the nutritional needs of 72 bears under its protection.

According to their age and weight, bears are provided with appropriate nutrition requirements that include mostly fresh fruits, kibbles and bread in summers.

Two veterinarians, five personnel, one construction technician and one electrician work in the shelter.

The youngest guest of the shelter is only five months old. The oldest bear is “Brütüs,” a 37-year-old wild bear named after Marcus Junius Brutus, the Roman politician, orator and one of the most famous of the assassins of Julius Caesar.

“The baby bears are fed with mixtures of milk, vitamins, eggs and honey,” an official told Demirören News Agency on June 1.

According to the official, chicken legs, carrots and turnips are some of the favorite meals of adult bears.