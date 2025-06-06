Sharp drop in Turkish university exam applications reflects social shifts

Sharp drop in Turkish university exam applications reflects social shifts

ANKARA
Sharp drop in Turkish university exam applications reflects social shifts

Applications for Türkiye’s nationwide university entrance exam have significantly declined in 2024, with 2,560,640 candidates applying — down from over 3.1 million last year.

This marks a decrease of more than 560,000 applicants, the lowest figure in the last five years.

Educational expert Cihan Yeşilyurt attributes the downward trend to several overlapping trends, including the growing preference among Turkish students to study abroad.

Unlike previous years, when mostly students from foreign-language high schools aimed to continue education overseas, there is now increasing interest from students in private and vocational high schools.

In 2023, there were over 1 million 12th-grade students who applied for the exam. This year, the number dropped to 831,000. Some high schools are not graduating students this year due to the reintroduction of preparatory years.

Another factor lies in Türkiye’s “4+4+4” education model, which refers to three sequential four-year phases of schooling. Introduced in 2012, it led to younger children starting school at age five. As a result, a temporary spike in 12th-grade students occurred in 2024; with that bubble passing, the 2025 candidate pool is expected to drop by about 270,000.

Other reasons include rising accommodation costs and exam fees, making university attendance less feasible. Youth unemployment among graduates hovers around 25 percent, discouraging students who fear they won’t finds jobs even with degrees. Meanwhile, trades such as plumbing, hairstyling and carpentry now often yield better incomes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

  2. Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

    Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

  3. Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

    Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

  4. Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

    Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

  5. Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

    Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed
Recommended
Özel says CHP marks bitter Eid amid arrests

Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests
Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break
Village divided by border maintains unbreakable kinship ties

Village divided by border maintains unbreakable kinship ties
Vacation havens teem with visitors as big cities fall quiet on 1st day of Eid

Vacation havens teem with visitors as big cities fall quiet on 1st day of Eid
Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris

Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris
Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system

Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system
Quake off Gökçeada adds to country’s recent seismic activity

Quake off Gökçeada adds to country’s recent seismic activity
WORLD Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan plans to export up to 1 gigawatt of renewable electricity to Türkiye through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, marking an important step in its growing green energy efforts.

ECONOMY Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on finfluencers

Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on 'finfluencers'

Market regulators from six countries are cracking down on the illegal promotion of financial products by influencers on social media, U.K. officials said on June 6.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿