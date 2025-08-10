Share of gas and solar power rises in electricity generation

Share of gas and solar power rises in electricity generation

ISTANBUL
Share of gas and solar power rises in electricity generation

In July, Türkiye witnessed a 2.1 percent increase in electricity production compared to the same month last year, driven by a rise in the contributions of natural gas and solar energy, which compensated for the declining outputs from hydroelectric and wind power plants.

According to data compiled from the Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ), electricity production remained stable while consumption rose by 1.4 percent. Production reached 34.85 million megawatt-hours, while consumption totaled 34.59 million megawatt-hours.

The increase in consumption was primarily attributed to higher cooling needs and air conditioning usage due to hot weather conditions.

The production figures for July showed that natural gas generated 8.69 million megawatt-hours, making it the leading source, followed by imported coal at 7.3 million megawatt-hours. Hydroelectric plants produced 5.67 million megawatt-hours, solar energy contributed 4.1 million megawatt-hours and wind power generated 3.56 million megawatt-hours.

Notably, the most significant production increase came from natural gas, which rose by 1.15 million megawatt-hours. This was followed by solar energy at 1,05 million megawatt-hours and thermal power plants at 797,375 megawatt-hours.

Furthermore, the volume of gas supplied to the network in July increased by 13.6 percent year-on-year, reaching 4,143,816,000 cubic meters.

The local gas extracted from the Sakarya Gas Field is believed to have played a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for natural gas, particularly due to the production decreases in hydroelectric and wind power plants.

This data highlights the growing reliance on natural gas and solar energy in Turkey's energy mix, particularly as the country seeks to diversify its energy sources.

 

wind plants,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

    Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

  2. Parliament's anti-terror commission to meet for third time

    Parliament's anti-terror commission to meet for third time

  3. Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

    Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

  4. Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

    Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

  5. HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency

    HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency
Recommended
Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges
Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025
HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency

HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency
Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June
Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June

Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June
Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs
Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024
WORLD Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japanese authorities on Monday urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

ECONOMY Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

The tourism sector in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has adjusted its 2025 target to 17 million visitors, down from an initial 18 million, as global inflation and ongoing conflicts in the region's north and south take a toll, industry leaders have said.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿