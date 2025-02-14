Shakira kicks off first world tour in seven years

RIO DE JANEIRO

Shakira launched her first worldwide tour in seven years from Rio de Janeiro this week for her latest Grammy-winning album "Las mujeres ya no lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore).

The Colombian singer-songwriter treated fans at the 46,000-capacity Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium to the top hits from her 12th album on Tuesday.

"Music heals," Shakira told the audience. "Loving somebody else is a very good thing, but it's better to love oneself."

She notably performed "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," a track that alludes to her highly publicized separation from former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique in June 2022.

"She has been through a very difficult time in her personal life," said Juliana Modenesi, a fan who traveled 600 kilometers (370 miles) to see her perform for the first time.

"She has reinvented herself and today, she is stronger than ever."

It is the first tour since 2018 for Shakira, who shot to fame with her 2001 hit song "Whenever, whenever."

She entertained the crowd with a blend of styles — from pop and reggaeton to salsa and Dominican bachata — during her two-and-a-half-hour performance.

The show came just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album, which she dedicated to migrants in the United States who are facing deportation under President Donald Trump.

She also performed some of her classic hits including "Hips Don't Lie," "Chantaje" and "Waka Waka," the official song of the 2010 football world cup in South Africa.

With more than 90 million records sold worldwide and four Grammy Awards under her belt, among many other prizes, Shakira is one of the most popular Latin artists of all time.

She is set to perform nearly 50 dates in Latin America by the end of June, followed by more in the United States and Canada.