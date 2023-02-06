Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

DUBLIN
Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has failed in his bid to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, losing out to rock band Wild Youth in a nationally televised competition on Feb. 3.

The Dublin four-piece, performing the song “We Are One,” was selected ahead of Lydon’s band Public Image Ltd. and four other acts, by a combination of Irish and international experts as well as a public vote during a special program broadcast by RTE.

The win propels Wild Youth to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

The band, which has had a string of hits in Ireland, has toured with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and Irish pop star Niall Horan.

“We just hope we can do the best job for Ireland and make it amazing, we want to give it everything and we hope that everyone gets behind the song,” Wild Youth frontman Conor O’Donohoe said.

Ahead of the national competition Lydon, whose sneering brand of iconoclasm defined punk rock in the 1970s, gained media attention as the highest-profile performer in the running for Ireland’s spot at Eurovision.

Public Image Ltd. first formed in the aftermath of his split from the Sex Pistols in 1978.

Public Image Ltd. performed an emotional tribute penned by Lydon to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking to the Irish broadcaster before the show, Lydon said the song was “extremely relevant” to him.

“I’m having to endure the slow demise of my wife and to be able to write a song about that, and for it to end up to be, I think, quite beautiful, it’s quite an achievement,” the punk rocker said.

Lydon, 66, was born in London but his parents both hailed from Ireland. His mother was originally from Cork in the country’s southwest and his father from Galway on the west coast.

Eurovision is to be held in Liverpool in 2023 after the U.K. came in second to Ukraine last year.

ARTS & LIFE Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. 15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

    15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

  3. Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

    Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

  4. Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

    Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

  5. Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

    Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis
Recommended
Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis
Jafar Panahi released on bail

Jafar Panahi released on bail
Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year

Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year
Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024
From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival

Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.