Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon despite Trump, G7 push

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France

Leaders of the G7 countries on June 17 called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and said they would move to diversify global energy supply routes to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, even as Israeli strikes continued despite renewed calls for restraint.

Meeting in the French Alpine town of Evian-les-Bains overlooking Lake Geneva, the leaders said they backed an interim deal between the United States and Iran that is expected to pave the way for formal negotiations toward a permanent settlement.

The agreement is expected to be signed tomorrow in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock and would extend an existing ceasefire by 60 days while broader talks continue.

“We underline the need for the negotiation ... to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon,” the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

The summit also gave U.S. President Donald Trump an opportunity to brief allies on the framework he has negotiated with Tehran, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

While most G7 members share Washington’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and regional activity, they have been more cautious about endorsing the military campaign that preceded the ceasefire and expressed concern that Tehran had gained leverage by maintaining pressure in key strategic areas, including maritime routes.

Under the emerging framework, a coalition led by Britain and France is expected to help secure shipping once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, potentially as early as Friday.

The war, which has killed more than 7,000 people across Iran and Lebanon, has also left several key questions unresolved — particularly the future of Lebanon, where Israel launched a ground operation in March targeting Hezbollah after cross-border attacks linked to the wider Iran conflict.

Israeli forces remain deployed in parts of southern Lebanon amid mass displacement and carried out renewed strikes on June 17, according to Lebanese state media. Israel has said its operations are aimed at Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 15 that Israeli troops would remain in Lebanon “for as long as necessary,” while the U.S. president has urged restraint, warning against further escalation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that continued Israeli military presence in Lebanon could be considered a breach of the interim understanding with Washington.

Trump criticized Israel’s recent strikes in Lebanon, saying Netanyahu needed to be “more responsible,” while reaffirming what he described as a close working relationship with the Israeli leader.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it believes Iran will not agree to a final nuclear settlement unless Israel withdraws from Lebanese territory — underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire architecture even as diplomatic momentum builds.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls on June 17 with his Pakistani countrpart, Ishaq Dar, and Egyptian chief diplomat Badr Abdelatty. The conversations focused on the supplementary negotiations between Iran and the United States.