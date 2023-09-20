Several cities mark European Mobility Week

İZMİR
A large number of people across the country have participated in a series of activities as part of the European Mobility Week, the European Commission’s flagship awareness-raising campaign on sustainable urban mobility.

The week promotes behavioral change in favor of active mobility, public transport, and other clean, intelligent transport solutions.

This year's theme, "Explore Your City," with the slogan "Preserve Your Future Energy," has been established for the week that takes place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 each year.

Throughout this bustling week in various regions of Türkiye, there will be a range of activities, concerts, and symposiums highlighting active mobility and sustainable transportation, including the "Car-Free Day" event.

In the northern province of Trabzon and the Central Anatolian province of Niğde, many residents of all ages adorned their bicycles, dressed in colorful, stylish, or fun attire, and pedaled to draw attention to alternative transportation methods.

In the western province of İzmir, those aiming to integrate nature into urban life enjoyed a picnic following a hike, while a canoe tour was organized along the Mavişehir Shell Island route.

EU Ambassador to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut also visited İzmir during the European Mobility Week, exploring the city using public transportation.

"It [the week] is celebrated in more than 50 countries worldwide, with many cities participating. Türkiye is indeed conducting a very important campaign, with the involvement of the highest number of municipalities in recent years,” Meyer-Landrut said.

He noted that transportation networks in cities are responsible for a significant amount of carbon dioxide emissions, making them crucial players in this campaign.

Expressing his great pleasure at celebrating the first day of this significant week in İzmir, Meyer-Landrut said, "The city has been celebrating this mobility week for quite some time. Moreover, İzmir contributes to mobility with a green transformation. As the European Union, we are trying to support Izmir's efforts."

