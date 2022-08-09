Seven PKK terrorists neutralized by MİT in Iraq’s north

ANKARA / BİTLİS

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized seven PKK terrorists in an operation conducted in northern Iraq, İhlas News Agency has reported.

Azad Yandı, local leader of the terrorist organization code-named “Soro Ahmed,” was among the neutralized in the Gara region.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, the Turkish army started a new anti-terror operation in country’s eastern province of Bitlis with some 520 servicemen.

In the first day of the operation, four caves used by PKK as ammunition shelters were destroyed.

“The operations aimed to remove terror from homeland are ongoing,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Aug. 9.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.