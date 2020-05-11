Seven new concerts from Turkey’s seven regions

ISTANBUL

The concert series “From seven hills to seven continents,” organized by the Turkish Presidency on April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, will continue during the month of Ramadan and the feast of Eid al-Fitr which will follow it from seven different points of Turkey.

“In this period during which humanity is struggling against the COVID-19 outbreak, the concert ‘From 7 Hills to 7 Continents’ which was organized by the Presidency with the slogan of ‘Love and unity message from Istanbul where the continents meet’ on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, and attended by many distinguished musicians heralds the beginning of a tradition,” said a statement made by the Presidential Directorate of Communications.

“The Presidency, which launched a series of concerts with the ‘From 7 Hills 7 Continents’ project on April 23 in Istanbul, continues to spread its activities to Turkey’s different cities during the Ramadan month and on Eid al-Fitr.

“Reflecting Turkey’s historical values with seven different concerts organized at seven different locations, the Presidency both will make the Turkish nation embark on a journey to history in these days during which the Turkish nation spends time at their homes and also will touch the hearts on these special days of the year with a multi-colored concert program composed of different types of music,” the statement continued.

In the program, Ferman Akgül, Şirin Pancaroğlu-Bora Uymaz, Serkan Çağrı, Yusuf Güney, Murat Karahan, Kubat and Fettah Can will meet with the audience at the concerts to be held in Cappadocia, Aphrodisias, Patara, Ephesus, Hierapolis, Safranbolu and Istanbul Mimar Sinan University.

The concert program that will be broadcast via mainstream media channels and social media will be as follows:

*May 20 - Ferman Akgül and Ethnic Band – Folk Songs and Anatolian Pop Tunes (Cappadocia)

*May 21 - Şirin Pancaroğlu and Bora Uymaz – Marifetnağme (Aphrodisias Ancient Theater)

*May 22 - Serkan Çağrı and Balkan Ensemble & Elif Buse Doğan - Thrace and Balkan Tunes (Patara Ancient City)

*May 23 - Yusuf Güney (Ephesus Ancient City)

*May 24 - Murat Karahan and Antalya State Opera Ballet Orchestra - TSM Concert (Hierapolis Ancient Theater)

*May 25 - Kubat - Indispensable Folk Songs (Safranbolu)

*May 26 - Fettah Can (Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University)

During the organization of the concerts, measures for hygiene and safety will be strictly followed due to the outbreak, said the statement.