Seven more Turks die in Germany from COVID-19

BERLIN- Anadolu Agency

Seven more Turks have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, local authorities said on April 30.



The deaths were reported in Nuremberg, Essen, Munich and Mannheim.

The latest casualties bring the number of Turks who have died in the country from the pandemic to 130.

The death toll in Germany from the virus has reached 6,467, with the number of cases rising to 161,539 and 120,400 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with the U.S. and Europe the hardest-hit areas.



