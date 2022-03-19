Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew

  • March 19 2022 10:29:00

Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew

PARIS
Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew

France has charged seven youths over a massive daylight robbery from a film crew shooting the new season of hit Netflix heist series "Lupin", French prosecutors said Friday.

The TV unit along with star actor Omar Sy were filming in the Pablo-Picasso district of Paris suburb Nanterre in late February when they were attacked by around 20 hooded assailants.

Robbers launched fireworks at the crew before making off with equipment worth around 300,000 euros ($330,000).

The teens and men charged on Friday, aged between 13 and 21, are accused of armed robbery as part of an organised gang and receiving stolen goods, prosecutors in Nanterre said.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the youths were known to the police, adding that some of the stolen equipment had been recovered in searches.

Three of them are being held in custody while four are under judicial supervision.

Police are still searching for other members of the gang who are on the run.

A contemporary take on the early-20th century "Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Thief" stories by Maurice Leblanc, "Lupin" notched up millions of views when its first season was released on Netflix last year.

It was the first French show to enjoy such success with the US streaming giant, and the second season is hotly awaited by fans.

WORLD China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  2. Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

    Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

  3. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  4. COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

    COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

  5. Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

    Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch
Recommended
China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol center

Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol center
Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece

Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece
NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket
Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy

Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy
WORLD China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reported its first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, both coming in the northeastern province of Jilin as the country faces its worst case upsurge since the pandemic’s outset.
ECONOMY Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s senate has given final legislative approval for President Alberto Fernandez’s administration to refinance the government’s $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default.
SPORTS Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham knocked out Sevilla.