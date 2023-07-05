Service score to be increased for teachers in quake zone

Service score to be increased for teachers in quake zone

ANKARA
Service score to be increased for teachers in quake zone

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced that his ministry will increase the service scores, which is calculated based on duty locations and seniority, of teachers who will continue their duties in the quake-hit region.

Service score is a figure calculated based on the socio-economic conditions of a teacher’s place of assignment and seniority. This figure places teachers at the forefront of appointment lists.

On July 3, the ministry announced that they will start to accept the relocation applications of teachers in earthquake-hit provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Adıyaman and Malatya and Gaziantep’s Islahiye and Nurdağı districts on July 5.

Following the ministry’s announcement, Tekin stated that extra points will be added to the service scores of teachers who want to continue their duties under challenging conditions in the earthquake-affected areas in a written statement on July 4.

“We will increase the service scores of our dedicated colleagues who want to continue serving in the region and do not want to leave their students despite all they have been through. We will do our best for them,” Tekin said.

Following the deadly earthquakes that jolted the country’s south in early February, education was suspended in 10 provinces. After the damage assessment in school buildings, students were gradually able to return to their classes.

Turkish, zone,

TÜRKIYE ‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

    ‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

  2. Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

    Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

  3. Tourism activity likely to remain robust, say hoteliers

    Tourism activity likely to remain robust, say hoteliers

  4. Disneyland collectibles go up for auction

    Disneyland collectibles go up for auction

  5. UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential

    UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential
Recommended
‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise
‘Migration of tropical fish alters cuisine’

‘Migration of tropical fish alters cuisine’
65 neutralized in June ops: Interior Minister

65 neutralized in June ops: Interior Minister
MİT captures seven spies linked with Mossad, says local media

MİT captures seven spies linked with Mossad, says local media
86 pct of measles cases in Istanbul: Koca

86 pct of measles cases in Istanbul: Koca
CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands

CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands
WORLD Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds gathered at town halls across France Monday to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of violence touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris.

ECONOMY Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

The Central Bank of Türkiye has said that the monetary tightening process will continue until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.
SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.