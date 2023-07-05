Service score to be increased for teachers in quake zone

ANKARA

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced that his ministry will increase the service scores, which is calculated based on duty locations and seniority, of teachers who will continue their duties in the quake-hit region.

Service score is a figure calculated based on the socio-economic conditions of a teacher’s place of assignment and seniority. This figure places teachers at the forefront of appointment lists.

On July 3, the ministry announced that they will start to accept the relocation applications of teachers in earthquake-hit provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Adıyaman and Malatya and Gaziantep’s Islahiye and Nurdağı districts on July 5.

Following the ministry’s announcement, Tekin stated that extra points will be added to the service scores of teachers who want to continue their duties under challenging conditions in the earthquake-affected areas in a written statement on July 4.

“We will increase the service scores of our dedicated colleagues who want to continue serving in the region and do not want to leave their students despite all they have been through. We will do our best for them,” Tekin said.

Following the deadly earthquakes that jolted the country’s south in early February, education was suspended in 10 provinces. After the damage assessment in school buildings, students were gradually able to return to their classes.