Sertab Erener takes Eurovision stage again

MALMO

Turkish pop singer Sertab Erener, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with her song "Everyway That I Can,” took the Eurovision stage once again after a 21-year hiatus in the second semi-final of the event on May 9.

She performed the song, which was Türkiye’s first and only victory in the Eurovision history, in front of 9,000 spectators at the host city's Malmo Arena in Sweden.

The day before the live broadcast, Erener, wearing a dress by Tayfun Kaba, shared her photos during rehearsals on social media with the message: “Live broadcast will start tomorrow at 9 p.m. on the Eurovision YouTube channel. Shall we meet again after 21 years?”

After the post was flooded with likes and comments, Erener's rehearsal photos also became a trending topic on social media.

The singer received great applause for her performance.

After the performances of Charlotte Perrelli, Helena Paparizou and finally Erener, the presenter of the contest, Pedra Mede introduced the artists to the audience, saying " Eurovision Royal Family.”

Erener, born in 1964, worked as a backing vocalist for one of Türkiye’s best-known singers Sezen Aksu, before starting her own career in the 1980s.

After her Eurovision victory in 2003, “Everyway That I Can” went on to top the charts across Europe.

The song was also voted the ninth greatest Eurovision song of all time at the 2006 Congratulations Eurovision broadcast, marking the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Erener was deemed worthy of the Republic of Türkiye State Distinguished Service Medal after winning first place in Eurovision.

Israel qualifies for Eurovision grand finale

Israel qualified for this weekend's Eurovision song contest grand finale, defying thousands of demonstrators marching on May 9 over the Gaza war.

Singer Eden Golan performed her song "Hurricane" and booked her place in the final thanks to viewers' votes.

Israel now joins the group of 26 nations that will compete on May 11 in the contest.

Some online betting comparison sites list Golan as among the favorites to win this year's edition, hosted in the birthplace of ABBA. Other favorites are Baby Lasagna from Croatia, Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil, and Nemo from Switzerland.

In Malmo on May 9, more than 10,000 people including climate activist Greta Thunberg gathered in the main square before marching through the city's central pedestrian shopping street, according to police estimates.

"I am a Eurovision fan and it breaks my heart, but I'm boycotting," 30-year-old protester Hilda, who did not want to provide her surname, told AFP. "I can't have fun knowing that Israel is there participating when all those kids are dying. I think it's just wrong."

Protesters also held up banners that read "Liberate Palestine" and "EUR legitimizes genocide."

About 50 protesters made it to the front of the Malmo Arena, before being dispersed by police. Protesters also entered the Eurovision Village, set up to allow spectators to watch the show on large screens.

Elsewhere in Malmo, about 100 counter-protesters gathered under police protection to express their support for Israel.

Several petitions this year have demanded Israel's exclusion from the 68th edition of the annual music competition.

At the end of March, contestants from nine countries, including Swiss favorite Nemo, called for a lasting ceasefire.

It is not the first time Eurovision has been swept up by divisions over a conflict.

Russia last participated in Eurovision in 2021 ahead of its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, its state broadcaster was excluded from the European Broadcasting Union, which oversees Eurovision.

In Malmo, one protester said he wanted Israel to be excluded too.

"I feel like if they can remove Russia why can they not do it to Israel?" said protester Marwo Mustafa.