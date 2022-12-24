'Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release

'Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release

PARIS
Serpent serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, arrived in Paris on Dec. 24 after almost 20 years in prison in Nepal.

Nepal's top court ruled Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days. He was released from prison two days later.

On Friday he boarded a flight at Kathmandu airport to take him to France via Doha. On arrival at the French capital, he was taken by border police for "identity checks", according to an airport source.

Sobhraj's life was chronicled in the series "The Serpent" co-produced by Netflix and the BBC.Born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman, Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime and ended up in Thailand in 1975.

Posing as a gem trader, he would befriend his victims, many of them Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail, before drugging, robbing and murdering them.He was implicated in the 1975 killing of a young American woman whose body was found on a beach, and was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.

Arrested in India in 1976, he ultimately spent 21 years in jail there, with a brief break in 1986 when he drugged prison guards and escaped. He was recaptured in the Indian coastal state of Goa.

Released in 1997, Sobhraj lived in Paris, giving paid interviews to journalists, but went back to Nepal in 2003.A court in Nepal handed Sobhraj a life sentence the following year for killing US tourist Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975. A decade later, he was also found guilty of killing Bronzich's Canadian companion.

TÜRKIYE We will launch the most important initiative of Türkiyes history: Erdoğan

We will launch the most important initiative of Türkiye's history: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Paris shooter who killed three admits being racist

Paris shooter who killed three admits being 'racist'
US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
Epic winter storm wallops US, leaving 1 mln without power

'Epic' winter storm wallops US, leaving 1 mln without power
Paris shooting kills three, wounds three

Paris shooting kills three, wounds three
Jan 6 report: Trump lit that fire of Capitol insurrection

Jan 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection
Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
WORLD Paris shooter who killed three admits being racist

Paris shooter who killed three admits being 'racist'

A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said on Dec. 24. 
ECONOMY US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

US third quarter GDP revised up to 3.2 pct

The U.S. economy expanded 3.2 percent in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said on Dec. 22, in a further upward revision of data reflecting stronger consumer spending and investment than earlier estimated.

SPORTS Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Yamaha R25 Women’s Racing Championship has been conducted in Türkiye for the second time, with a total of 14 female riders sweating blood on the racecourse in the western province of İzmir.