Seoul to review rights violations during US raid

Seoul to review rights violations during US raid

SEOUL
Seoul to review rights violations during US raid

The South Korean government said Monday it would review whether there were any human rights violations when hundreds of its citizens were detained in a massive U.S. immigration raid.

Around 475 people, mostly South Korean nationals, were arrested at the construction site of an electric vehicle battery factory in the U.S. state of Georgia on Sept. 4.

The raid was the largest single-site operation conducted since U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown.

Images of the workers chained and handcuffed shocked South Korea, prompting a stern rebuke from Seoul.

After delicate diplomatic negotiations, the detained South Korean workers were released and flown back to Seoul.

Some of the workers told local media about appalling conditions during their arrest, including alleging they were held without being informed of their rights.

When asked about the allegations, the presidential office in Seoul said it was conducting a "thorough review."

"Both our side and the U.S. are checking if there were any shortcomings in the measures taken and companies are also looking into it," presidential spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung told a press briefing.

"Together with the company concerned, we are conducting a more thorough review into possible human-rights infringements."

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight
Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
2025 summer Spains warmest on record

2025 summer Spain's warmest on record
Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy

Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy
Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State

Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State
UN investigators say Israel committing genocide in Gaza

UN investigators say Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿