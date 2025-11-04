Seoul says nuclear submarine possible within 15 years

Seoul says nuclear submarine possible within 15 years

SEOUL
Seoul says nuclear submarine possible within 15 years

Protesters shout slogans, demanding the U.S. not help South Korea acquire nuclear-powered submarines, while gathering near the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea expects to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the late 2030s, a senior Defense Ministry official told ministers Tuesday, days after Washington had approved Seoul's plans.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he had given ally Seoul a green light, after South Korea had announced that the two countries reached a broad deal covering investment and shipbuilding.

Trump, who was in South Korea for a regional summit, said on Truth Social that Seoul would manufacture its nuclear-powered submarine in "the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol' U.S.A."

U.S. nuclear submarine technology is considered among the most sensitive and tightly guarded military secrets.

Unlike diesel-powered submarines which must surface regularly to recharge their batteries, nuclear-powered ones can remain submerged for far longer periods of time.

Seoul has not commented on Trump's remarks suggesting the submarine would be built on US soil.

Senior Defense Ministry official Won Chong-dae, however, said Tuesday that it was "feasible to construct a nuclear-powered submarine with our own technology."

"If we secure the submarine fuel through consultations with the United States and enter the construction phase in the late 2020s, we expect to launch the lead vessel by the mid to late 2030s," Won told a cabinet meeting.

"South Korea already possesses world-class design and construction capabilities for conventional submarines," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

    Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

  2. Director portrays world through children’s eyes

    Director portrays world through children’s eyes

  3. Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

    Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

  4. Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

    Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

  5. Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

    Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
Recommended
NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats
Greek Cyprus seeks to launch Mideast security body

Greek Cyprus seeks to launch Mideast security body
Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84: US media

Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84: US media
Peru breaks off ties with Mexico over asylum for former PM

Peru breaks off ties with Mexico over asylum for former PM
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as typhoon looms

Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as typhoon looms
UN chief urges end to nightmare of violence in Sudan

UN chief urges end to 'nightmare of violence' in Sudan
WORLD NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday and Democrats won two key state governor races as US voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms.
ECONOMY Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has expressed confidence that the country is firmly on track to reach its year-end tourism revenue target of $64 billion.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿