Seminary building in Turkey’s Trabzon to be renovated

TRABZON

A seminary building that has remained unused for decades in the Sürmene district of the Black Sea province of Trabzon will be renovated and may be used in tourism activities.

The structure was built by the local Greek community and later served as a school and boarding facility. However, the building had remained idle for years.

A person submitted a petition to parliament, demanding that the now worn-out building be renovated and put back in use. The individual also requested that an abandoned church be repaired.

Parliament’s Petition Commission referred the request to the governor’s office in Trabzon. Teams from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism and the local cultural and natural heritage preservation board inspected the structure.

They also inspected an abandoned church building in the same village.

The teams concluded that unless they are renovated the buildings will suffer more damages in the years to come.

The Museums Directorate in Trabzon also recommend renovation for those two buildings. The directorate also suggested that those two structures could be used in tourism activities.

The provincial directorate of culture and tourism has approved the renovation of the seminary and church building.