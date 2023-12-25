Seized Comanchero vehicles join Istanbul police fleet

Seized Comanchero vehicles join Istanbul police fleet

ISTANBUL
Seized Comanchero vehicles join Istanbul police fleet

Following a Comanchero gang bust in Türkiye's Istanbul, 21 luxury cars seized in the operation have been allocated to the province's police department.

The Comanchero motorcycle gang, led by Australian-born Hakan Ayık, had been busted in an operation last month with their luxury vehicles confiscated. The luxury vehicles with a market value of 100 million Turkish Liras, including the Ferrari 488 GTB, Bentley Continental GT, Land Rover Range Rover L460, Porsche Taycan Turbo and the latest models of Mercedes, BMW and Audi brands, were registered in the inventory of the Istanbul Police Department.

The cars were placed in a warehouse in the Pendik district and modified, ready to be put on duty in the streets of Istanbul in the coming days.

The Comanchero gang, which took its name from a 1968 movie, was formed by Mick Hawi, who lived in Sydney, Australia. After the murder of Hawi, Mark Douglas Buddle took over the gang. With Buddle in charge, the gang, which mainly committed actual bodily harm and drug crimes, spread first to the American continent and then to the whole world, becoming a full-fledged cartel.

The Comancheros were notorious for their strict rules and hierarchy. After Buddle was apprehended in Turkish Cyprus in 2022, he was extradited to Australia and arrested. Subsequently, Hakan Ayık, nicknamed "Reis," became the head of the gang.

Almost all members of the gang were on Interpol's red bulletin list.

According to the findings, the management team of the gang, which transported the drugs they procured from South America to Australia, the Netherlands and Hong Kong via South Korea and South Africa, fled to Turkish Cyprus and Türkiye when Australian and U.S. authorities cornered them. The entire gang was busted in an operation last month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Terrorism will never deter us, Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

    Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

  2. Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

    Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

    Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

  4. Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

    Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

  5. Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

    Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Recommended
Terrorism will never deter us, Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
Turkish forces neutralize 56 terrorists in response to PKK attacks

Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks
Budget talks end, Swedens NATO bid takes center stage

Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage
Christmas masses held in several cities

Christmas masses held in several cities
Majority of Turks fear losing job to AI: Survey

Majority of Turks 'fear losing job to AI': Survey
Large-scale transformation project unveiled in Istanbul

Large-scale transformation project unveiled in Istanbul
‘Potpourri of viruses’ doubles emergency visits

‘Potpourri of viruses’ doubles emergency visits
WORLD Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

Russia on Monday accused Western countries of stirring up tensions in Serbia, a Moscow-friendly Balkan nation that has been rocked by protests over alleged fraud in elections held on Dec. 17.
ECONOMY Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

"Royal Match" developed by Dream Games, one of Türkiye's first unicorns valued at least $1 billion, has become the most revenue-generating mobile game in the world, dethroning its famous rival Candy Crush.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.