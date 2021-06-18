Seeing Turkish safety measures, Russian delegation eyes possibly resuming flights

  June 18 2021

ANTALYA
Seeing Turkish safety measures, Russian delegation eyes possibly resuming flights

Looking ahead to Russian tourists possibly resuming visits to Turkey, a delegation from Moscow on June 17 began looking into Turkey’s extensive safety measures to protect against COVID-19.

The delegation will prepare a report which will affect Moscow’s decision on resuming flights between the two countries, said a statement by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

The delegation arrived in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Thursday morning and toured Antalya Airport and two hotels. They will visit facilities in Antalya that have earned Safe Tourism Certificates and speak with public authorities and sector employees.

The delegation's report is expected to be released this week, ahead of next Monday, when Russia’s current restrictions on flights to Turkey are due to expire.

