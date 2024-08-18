Security forces 'neutralize' 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish forces have "neutralized" nine PKK members in operation conducted in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Aug. 17.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

The readout emphasized the determination of the Turkish armed forces to eliminate terrorist threats and ensure the security of the nation.

The operation in Hakurk is one of many conducted in recent years as part of Türkiye's broader campaign against the PKK terror group.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, elderly, and infants.