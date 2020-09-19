Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

  • September 19 2020 07:00:00

Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

Musa Kesler – ISTANBUL
Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

A closed division in the world-wide known Topkapı Palace, known as the “Grand Ride” or “Horse Ramp,” which the sultans of the Ottoman Empire used to leave the palace in disguise, reopened to public visits on Sept. 18.

“Sultans used this road leaving the palace in disguise not to be recognized. Sometimes they were leaving on horses. That is why it was called the Grand Ride,” Deniz Esemenli, an art historian, told daily Hürriyet.

According to another historian, Necdet Sakaoğlu, the road was very important for the sultans.

“They all loved to go out and join the crowds. These trips were like inspections of the public. Residents should not know that the sultan left the palace. So secretly, the sultans were using the road to enter the city.”

Before a sultan’s departure, guards would go out first to inspect the surroundings, then the sultan would leave the palace.

Sultans mostly dressed up like dervishes or merchants, according to the historians.

“There are a lot of entrances to the palace. But this one is not seen from outside. It’s a hidden, a secret one,” said Sakaoğlu, describing the road as “the longest and the most regular one in the palace.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

    Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

  2. More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

    More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

  3. Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

    Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,377 as daily cases increase by 1,771

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,377 as daily cases increase by 1,771

  5. Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar

    Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar
Recommended
Disgraced Harvey Weinstein loses top royal honor

Disgraced Harvey Weinstein loses top royal honor
Five things to watch for on Emmys night

Five things to watch for on Emmys night
UNESCO adds three Turkish cities to its Learning Cities list

UNESCO adds three Turkish cities to its Learning Cities list
A matter of metaphysics

A matter of metaphysics
Istanbul Music Festival kicked off virtually

Istanbul Music Festival kicked off virtually
1,800-year-old inscription seized in Turkeys west

1,800-year-old inscription seized in Turkey's west
WORLD Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

A rare hurricane-like storm hit western Greece on Sept. 18, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages on several Ionian Sea islands.
ECONOMY Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkey’s leading pharmaceutical company Abdi İbrahim on Sept. 18 said it has acquired 28.5 percent of the shares of Switzerland-based biotech company OM Pharma for 500 million Swiss francs ($530 million).
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.