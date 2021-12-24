Second MasterChef jury gets divorced

ISTANBUL

Somer Sivrioğlu, one of the three jury members of MasterChef Türkiye, a competitive cooking game show based on the original British MasterChef, has divorced from his 18-year-old wife, Aslı Sivrioğlu, one week after another jury member’s divorce.

Sivrioğlu remarked his “intention to divorce,” and the judge gave the decision at the end of the 20-minute uncontested divorce case.

The custody of the couple’s two children was given to the mother who is living in Australia.

After paparazzi caught Sivrioğlu with one of MasterChef Türkiye’s editors, Aslı Sivrioğlu opened a contested divorce case in 2019. The case was postponed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In two years, the couple turned it to an uncontested case and decided to divorce. According to the decision, Sivrioğlu will not pay any compensation to his ex-wife.

A week before, the program’s Italian chef Danilo Zanna divorced from his Turkish wife, Tuğçe Demirbilek, in an uncontested case.

The program’s third jury Mehmet Çetinkaya is married with 3 children.