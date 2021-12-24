Second MasterChef jury gets divorced

  • December 24 2021 07:00:00

Second MasterChef jury gets divorced

ISTANBUL
Second MasterChef jury gets divorced

Somer Sivrioğlu, one of the three jury members of MasterChef Türkiye, a competitive cooking game show based on the original British MasterChef, has divorced from his 18-year-old wife, Aslı Sivrioğlu, one week after another jury member’s divorce.

Sivrioğlu remarked his “intention to divorce,” and the judge gave the decision at the end of the 20-minute uncontested divorce case.

The custody of the couple’s two children was given to the mother who is living in Australia.

After paparazzi caught Sivrioğlu with one of MasterChef Türkiye’s editors, Aslı Sivrioğlu opened a contested divorce case in 2019. The case was postponed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In two years, the couple turned it to an uncontested case and decided to divorce. According to the decision, Sivrioğlu will not pay any compensation to his ex-wife.

A week before, the program’s Italian chef Danilo Zanna divorced from his Turkish wife, Tuğçe Demirbilek, in an uncontested case.

The program’s third jury Mehmet Çetinkaya is married with 3 children.

Turkey,

TURKEY Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya

Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya
Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister

Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister
Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette

Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette
No snow expected on New Year’s Day, say meteorologists

No snow expected on New Year’s Day, say meteorologists
Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months

Altınbeşik Cave breaks tourist record with 60,000 in six months
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.