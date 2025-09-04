Second-hand fashion gains popularity among Turkish youth

ISTANBUL

User interest in Türkiye’s second-hand clothing market has surged in recent years, with a significant portion of demand coming from younger consumers, a report has said.

Rising prices have pushed shoppers toward alternative purchasing models, giving online platforms that facilitate second-hand clothing transactions a renewed dynamism, daily Hürriyet said in a report on Sept. 3.

This trend is also reflected in various reports. According to the “Future of the Retail Market and Global Trends 2025 Report” published by the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) in recent months, 39 percent of consumers say they are likely to buy more second-hand items in the future.

Officials from the second-hand platform Dolap told the daily that the number of new users has increased by 30 percent over the past year and more than 250,000 women sold items through the platform last year.

The growth in sellers mirrors that of buyers, providing a new source of income, particularly for women.

Dolap representatives noted that the second-hand market is experiencing strong growth both globally and locally across sectors such as fashion, electronics, automotive and furniture, while the platform has become an additional revenue stream for over 250,000 women.

Items from previous generations, often referred to as “vintage,” are also becoming more visible in dedicated stores.

Flea markets in Kadıköy and Feriköy stand out as venues catering to vintage and second-hand demand. Young shoppers, in particular, are drawn to these markets in search of affordable and unique vintage pieces.

Demand for second-hand items is also rising in the luxury market.

Beymen Group’s sustainability report, Beymen Promise indicates a growing demand for second-hand luxury items. Through the Beymen Reborn project, 2,983 bags and 1,452 pairs of shoes found new owners last year.