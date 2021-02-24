Second edition of Arter’s music festival to launch online

ISTANBUL

Arter, a subsidiary of the Vehbi Koç Foundation and a vibrant cultural hub, is bringing together leading names of the music industry with their brand-new music creations in its second edition of New and Newest Music Festival to be held online on Feb. 26, 27 and 28.



The festival will offer audiences and researchers an intense and interactive experience through a three-day program comprised of online panels, film screenings and workshops under the artistic direction of Matthias Osterwold. He is an advocate for Berlin’s experimental arts and music scene as well as artistic director and music curator of established festivals and biennials such as Klangspuren Schwaz Tirol, MaerzMusik/Berliner Festspiele and Ruhrtriennale.



The first day of the festival will focus on the rise of new music in Turkey and across the world, along with its conceptual premises and evolution as a music genre. On its opening day, the festival will present online screenings of films that explore the presence of new music within the avant-garde, providing a detailed framework both for new listeners and for the aficionados of the genre.



On the second day, the festival will bring into focus the creative processes of composers from different generations with online panels on the conventions of new music and its future projections.



On its third and final day, the festival will feature online workshops that invite participants to experience the production processes of new music, as well as hosting an online panel that will address the intricate relationship between new music and technology through contemporary practices.