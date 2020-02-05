Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

  • February 05 2020 15:09:00

Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

VAN
Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the eastern province of Van on Feb. 5, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche.

At least 33 people including security officers killed and 53 others were injured.

The dead victims included at least eight gendarmerie personnel, three security guards, three firefighters and nine civilians, according to Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez.

Intense search and rescue efforts were ongoing, and 15 more ambulances were sent to the region amid risk of new avalanches, he added.

Bahçesaray Mayor Meki Arvas said a team of 300 people had been working to rescue people trapped under an earlier snowslide on Feb. 4, when a second avalanche occurred at 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5.

At least five people were killed in the first avalanche on Feb. 4, officials said. It took place in Van’s Bahçesaray district during bad weather and struck a minibus traveling the Van-Bahçesaray highway.

A score of Turkish search and rescue team members who were engulfed by snow were rescued in a short while. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said 30 them were taken to hospital.

Ringed by gigantic mountains, Bahçesaray frequently faces harsh winter conditions.

AFAD said that 59 of its search and rescue experts were dispatched to the area initially. A gendarmerie team of 75 rescue experts, 10 National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) members and firefighters accompanied them, it added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

    Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

  2. Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

    Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

  3. Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

    Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

  4. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  5. Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

    Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction
Recommended
Rapper released by police, escapes extradition to Iran from Turkey

Rapper released by police, escapes extradition to Iran from Turkey
Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter

Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter
Time to open new page in EU accession: Turkish FM

Time to open new page in EU accession: Turkish FM
Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib
Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

Inmates prepare snail shells for European dishes

Inmates prepare snail shells for European dishes
WORLD Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

The wreckage of a Soviet plane, which disappeared after taking off for bombardment against the Nazis during the Second World War, was removed from the Black Sea 75 years later.
ECONOMY Railways’ share in trade on the rise

Railways’ share in trade on the rise

Turkey’s railways’ share in the shipment of exported goods is on the rise, data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency showed.

SPORTS EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul stayed comfortably atop the standings after beating second-ranked CSKA Moscow 82-80 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.