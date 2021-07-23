Search, rescue efforts continue after migrant boat sinks off Crete

ANKARA

A migrant boat carrying 45 people has sunk to the southeast of the island of Crete, and Turkish naval ships and an aircraft are carrying out search and rescue operations, the defense ministry said on July 23.

Ministry officials said those on board the vessel were migrants. Thirty-seven refugees were rescued by a Turkish-owned ship in the region while search and rescue efforts continue for eight, it said.

Two frigates and maritime patrol aircraft belonging to the Turkish Naval Forces Command are joining the efforts.

The defense ministry said in a statement that it had received information on July 22 evening that the boat was sinking, 161 miles (259 kilometers) southwest of the Turkish resort town of Kaş.

The boat sank at 9.10 p.m. local time (1800GMT) on July 22 in the search and rescue area of Turkey due to severe weather conditions, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

The boat was sailing to Italy before it ran out of fuel, the statement

also said.